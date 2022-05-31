CRXT (Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.) climbed 11.57 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.38, soaring 11.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.445 and dropped to $0.3706 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Within the past 52 weeks, CRXT’s price has moved between $0.33 and $31.24.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -251.70%.

The firm has a total of 16 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.51, operating margin of -284.67, and the pretax margin is -291.02.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – General industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 33.80%.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.68) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of -291.02 while generating a return on equity of -332.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -251.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., CRXT], we can find that recorded value of 5.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (CRXT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 232.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9791, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3363. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4554. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4874. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5298. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3810, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3386. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3066.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.72 million based on 24,750K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,960 K and income totals -40,620 K. The company made 4,010 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.