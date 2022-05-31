Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) went down -1.81% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Analyst Insights

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) started the day on May 27, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.81% at $1.63. During the day, the stock rose to $2.30 and sunk to $1.51 before settling in for the price of $1.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYN posted a 52-week range of $1.08-$9.91.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3179.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Cyngn Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 58.00% institutional ownership.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cyngn Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in the upcoming year.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cyngn Inc. (CYN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77.

In the same vein, CYN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.77 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.47% While, its Average True Range was 0.6147.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Raw Stochastic average of Cyngn Inc. (CYN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 152.49% that was lower than 216.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) last month volatility was 28.35%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer -
GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) open the trading on May 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.90% to $2.01. During...
Read more

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) average volume reaches $3.94M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 27, 2022, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) had a quiet start as...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) last week performance was 38.10%

Shaun Noe -
Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) flaunted slowness of -10.57% at $2.03, as the Stock market unbolted on May 27, 2022. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.