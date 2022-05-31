DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -11.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) stock priced at $2.03, up 8.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.08 and dropped to $1.915 before settling in for the closing price of $1.85. DIDI’s price has ranged from $1.37 to $18.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -748.40%.

In an organization with 24396 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.43, operating margin of -26.26, and the pretax margin is -28.01.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of DiDi Global Inc. is 11.87%, while institutional ownership is 13.30%.

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$1.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -28.39 while generating a return on equity of -258.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -748.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DiDi Global Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 60.17 million. That was better than the volume of 44.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, DiDi Global Inc.’s (DIDI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 169.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.45. However, in the short run, DiDi Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.09. Second resistance stands at $2.17. The third major resistance level sits at $2.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.84. The third support level lies at $1.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.98 billion, the company has a total of 4,823,242K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,277 M while annual income is -7,743 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,399 M while its latest quarter income was -60,000 K.