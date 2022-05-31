Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) 20 Days SMA touches -31.40%: The odds favor the bear

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $1.775, down -7.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.775 and dropped to $1.475 before settling in for the closing price of $0.07. Over the past 52 weeks, FAMI has traded in a range of $0.06-$0.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 13.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -65.50%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 67 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.00, operating margin of +7.26, and the pretax margin is +6.19.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Farmmi Inc. is 1.59%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +6.13 while generating a return on equity of 2.56.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Farmmi Inc.’s (FAMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 37.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07

Technical Analysis of Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Looking closely at Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), its last 5-days average volume was 43.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 29.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Farmmi Inc.’s (FAMI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1199, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2340. However, in the short run, Farmmi Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0690. Second resistance stands at $0.0760. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0810. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0570, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0520. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0450.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 40.10 million has total of 597,780K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 39,290 K in contrast with the sum of 2,360 K annual income.