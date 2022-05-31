Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) volume exceeds 1.69 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

May 27, 2022, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) trading session started at the price of $14.76, that was 10.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.14 and dropped to $14.5025 before settling in for the closing price of $14.52. A 52-week range for FRSH has been $12.91 – $53.36.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -278.00%. With a float of $93.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.19 million.

The firm has a total of 4600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Freshworks Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 65.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 526,011. In this transaction Director of this company sold 33,750 shares at a rate of $15.59, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director sold 4,700 for $14.33, making the entire transaction worth $67,356. This insider now owns 903 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -48.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Freshworks Inc., FRSH], we can find that recorded value of 1.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 24.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.22. The third major resistance level sits at $18.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.38.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

There are 284,171K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.13 billion. As of now, sales total 371,020 K while income totals -192,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 114,640 K while its last quarter net income were -49,060 K.