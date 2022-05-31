GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) last month volatility was 28.35%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) open the trading on May 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.90% to $2.01. During the day, the stock rose to $2.30 and sunk to $1.95 before settling in for the price of $2.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOVX posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$7.50.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.95.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer bought 9,722 shares at the rate of 0.72, making the entire transaction reach 7,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,721.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.31) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in the upcoming year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 48.99.

In the same vein, GOVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

[GeoVax Labs Inc., GOVX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 370.42% that was higher than 179.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.