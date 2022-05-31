Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) with a beta value of 0.55 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.6125, soaring 25.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.79 and dropped to $0.59 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. Within the past 52 weeks, GROM’s price has moved between $0.54 and $12.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 10.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.00%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.27, operating margin of -103.05, and the pretax margin is -161.99.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is 16.53%, while institutional ownership is 8.80%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -161.22 while generating a return on equity of -63.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Trading Performance Indicators

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.76 million, its volume of 0.81 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s (GROM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8510, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0236. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8320 in the near term. At $0.9110, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0320. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6320, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5110. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4320.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.30 million based on 18,760K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,300 K and income totals -10,150 K. The company made 1,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.