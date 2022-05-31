Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) went down -6.16% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 27, 2022, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.16% to $0.57. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6175 and sunk to $0.55 before settling in for the price of $0.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFAI posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$7.65.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8846.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.12%, in contrast to 0.38% institutional ownership.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35.

In the same vein, GFAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18.

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.87 million indicated improvement to the volume of 10.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.1080.

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 162.26% that was lower than 200.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.