Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) 14-day ATR is 0.04: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Company News

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) started the day on May 27, 2022, with a price decrease of -5.69% at $0.18. During the day, the stock rose to $0.20 and sunk to $0.1788 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HAPP posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$1.83.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -94.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2653, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6085.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Happiness Development Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.39%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Happiness Development Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -94.40%.

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, HAPP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46.

Technical Analysis of Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.43 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.0472.

Raw Stochastic average of Happiness Development Group Limited (HAPP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 169.05% that was higher than 123.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

