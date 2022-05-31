Search
Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) last month volatility was 15.50%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) established initial surge of 6.07% at $15.72, as the Stock market unbolted on May 27, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $16.39 and sunk to $14.70 before settling in for the price of $14.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INDO posted a 52-week range of $2.61-$86.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.74.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 28 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -37.15, operating margin was -367.01 and Pretax Margin of -350.96.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited industry. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.98%, in contrast to 5.60% institutional ownership.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -350.96 while generating a return on equity of -48.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in the upcoming year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 44.14.

In the same vein, INDO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, INDO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.83 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.59% While, its Average True Range was 2.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 123.60% that was lower than 307.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

