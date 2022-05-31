Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) kicked off at the price of $9.00: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.01, soaring 10.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.22 and dropped to $6.42 before settling in for the closing price of $8.12. Within the past 52 weeks, IMTE’s price has moved between $3.42 and $38.48.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -56.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 70.10%. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 3,707,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,685,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 210,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,685,000 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,707,000. This insider now owns 210,001 shares in total.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 598.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.02 million, its volume of 0.98 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 179.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.01 in the near term. At $11.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.41.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 119.79 million based on 9,329K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 150 K and income totals -4,340 K.