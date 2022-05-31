Investors finally get a glimpse of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) volume hitting the figure of 22.8 million.

On May 27, 2022, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) opened at $0.1973, lower -15.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2011 and dropped to $0.1575 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Price fluctuations for GHSI have ranged from $0.14 to $1.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 119.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -73.70% at the time writing.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.74, operating margin of -144.94, and the pretax margin is -342.11.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 7.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 6,760. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 5,500 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 179,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $6,250. This insider now owns 27,750 shares in total.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -342.11 while generating a return on equity of -160.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) saw its 5-day average volume 33.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s (GHSI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 165.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 171.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1993, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7165. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1967 in the near term. At $0.2207, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2403. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1531, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1335. The third support level lies at $0.1095 if the price breaches the second support level.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Key Stats

There are currently 61,427K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,230 K according to its annual income of -24,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,380 K and its income totaled -2,620 K.