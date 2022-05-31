Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) volume hitting the figure of 28.97 million.

Company News

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $23.49, up 2.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.13 and dropped to $23.33 before settling in for the closing price of $23.10. Over the past 52 weeks, UBER has traded in a range of $21.27-$52.36.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 35.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 93.20%. With a float of $1.95 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.95 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 29300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.92, operating margin of -21.74, and the pretax margin is -5.87.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Uber Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06, was worth 5,345,520. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $26.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,420,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 200,000 for $44.92, making the entire transaction worth $8,984,540. This insider now owns 1,178,200 shares in total.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$3.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$2.79. This company achieved a net margin of -2.84 while generating a return on equity of -3.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.75% during the next five years compared to 32.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Uber Technologies Inc.’s (UBER) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

The latest stats from [Uber Technologies Inc., UBER] show that its last 5-days average volume of 33.42 million was inferior to 34.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Uber Technologies Inc.’s (UBER) raw stochastic average was set at 9.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.51. The third major resistance level sits at $24.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.91. The third support level lies at $22.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.36 billion has total of 1,963,660K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,455 M in contrast with the sum of -496,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,854 M and last quarter income was -5,930 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) volume exceeds 10.56 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.84, soaring 13.71% from the previous trading...
Read more

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) volume exceeds 30.29 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Shaun Noe -
May 27, 2022, Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) trading session started at the price of $4.61, that was -2.36% drop from the session before....
Read more

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) 20 Days SMA touches 18.86%: The odds favor the bear

Steve Mayer -
On May 27, 2022, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) opened at $11.86, higher 13.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.