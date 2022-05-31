Investors must take note of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) performance last week, which was -1.73%.

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) stock priced at $12.63, down -6.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.67 and dropped to $12.49 before settling in for the closing price of $14.02. AEO’s price has ranged from $11.61 to $38.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 6.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 261.60%. With a float of $158.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7200 workers is very important to gauge.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 449,244. In this transaction EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 24,958 shares at a rate of $18.00, taking the stock ownership to the 53,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 6,915 for $17.40, making the entire transaction worth $120,321. This insider now owns 53,343 shares in total.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.54% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

The latest stats from [American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AEO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.89 million was superior to 6.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.26. The third major resistance level sits at $14.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.90. The third support level lies at $11.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.37 billion, the company has a total of 168,842K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,011 M while annual income is 419,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,508 M while its latest quarter income was 50,430 K.