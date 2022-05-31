Search
Shaun Noe
Investors must take note of GoHealth Inc.’s (GOCO) performance last week, which was 42.62%.

Company News

On May 27, 2022, GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) opened at $0.7775, higher 15.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.96 and dropped to $0.7602 before settling in for the closing price of $0.77. Price fluctuations for GOCO have ranged from $0.58 to $11.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -908.20% at the time writing. With a float of $76.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $321.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5448 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of -9.68, and the pretax margin is -50.28.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GoHealth Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 1,939,270. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 530,000 shares at a rate of $3.66, taking the stock ownership to the 807,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer bought 530,000 for $3.66, making the entire transaction worth $1,939,270. This insider now owns 807,300 shares in total.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -17.82 while generating a return on equity of -51.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -908.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GoHealth Inc. (GOCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoHealth Inc. (GOCO)

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, GoHealth Inc.’s (GOCO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9418, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0970. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9853 in the near term. At $1.0726, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1851. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7855, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6730. The third support level lies at $0.5857 if the price breaches the second support level.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) Key Stats

There are currently 321,277K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 248.63 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,062 M according to its annual income of -189,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 270,590 K and its income totaled -13,480 K.

Newsletter

 

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) with a beta value of 3.18 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) stock priced at $8.10, up 26.69% from the previous day...
Read more

Now that Houston American Energy Corp.’s volume has hit 6.77 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $3.18, up 16.05% from the previous trading day....
Read more

A look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.40, soaring 0.92% from the previous...
Read more

