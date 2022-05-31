IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) last month performance of -63.49% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on May 27, 2022, IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.58% to $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.17 and sunk to $0.14 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITP posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$0.60.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 107.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2577, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2947.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 366 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.85, operating margin was +0.91 and Pretax Margin of +4.01.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Paper & Paper Products industry. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.47%, in contrast to 1.90% institutional ownership.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.56 while generating a return on equity of 0.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 107.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -46.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.27, and its Beta score is -0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09.

In the same vein, ITP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05.

Technical Analysis of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [IT Tech Packaging Inc., ITP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.74 million was lower the volume of 4.29 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.0324.

Raw Stochastic average of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 240.86% that was higher than 140.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.