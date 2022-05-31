Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of 118.41% for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is certainly impressive

Company News

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.62, soaring 2.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.45 and dropped to $6.86 before settling in for the closing price of $7.55. Within the past 52 weeks, RDBX’s price has moved between $1.61 and $27.22.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -131.10%. With a float of $10.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1408 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -23.23, operating margin of -49.65, and the pretax margin is -60.58.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.65) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -2.53 while generating a return on equity of -15.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -131.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX)

The latest stats from [Redbox Entertainment Inc., RDBX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 36.12 million was superior to 9.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s (RDBX) raw stochastic average was set at 64.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 339.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 259.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.26. The third major resistance level sits at $10.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.08. The third support level lies at $5.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 342.71 million based on 45,389K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 288,540 K and income totals -112,789 K. The company made 63,227 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,444 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

