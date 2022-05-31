Last month’s performance of 2.88% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) stock priced at $3.00, up 8.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.225 and dropped to $2.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.96. DNA’s price has ranged from $2.09 to $15.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.80%. With a float of $702.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 641 employees.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) saw its 5-day average volume 19.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 18.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s (DNA) raw stochastic average was set at 19.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.30 in the near term. At $3.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.87. The third support level lies at $2.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.41 billion, the company has a total of 1,759,604K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 313,840 K while annual income is -1,830 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 168,410 K while its latest quarter income was -590,510 K.