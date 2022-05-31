Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) to new highs

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock priced at $1.53, up 14.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.53 before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. BNGO’s price has ranged from $1.16 to $9.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.60%. With a float of $284.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.61 million.

The firm has a total of 299 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.47, operating margin of -428.79, and the pretax margin is -434.64.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 25.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 16,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 13,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s President and CEO bought 5,025 for $3.99, making the entire transaction worth $20,037. This insider now owns 5,025 shares in total.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -402.84 while generating a return on equity of -38.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bionano Genomics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bionano Genomics Inc., BNGO], we can find that recorded value of 5.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (BNGO) raw stochastic average was set at 29.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9429, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4290. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8967. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3833.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 443.20 million, the company has a total of 289,697K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,980 K while annual income is -72,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,700 K while its latest quarter income was -29,950 K.