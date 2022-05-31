Search
MoneyLion Inc. (ML) volume exceeds 1.08 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) stock priced at $1.56, up 16.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.80 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. ML’s price has ranged from $1.17 to $11.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -127.70%. With a float of $171.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 556 employees.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 13.10%, while institutional ownership is 40.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 49,008. In this transaction CEO, President and Director of this company bought 32,942 shares at a rate of $1.49, taking the stock ownership to the 18,772,285 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.06, making the entire transaction worth $206,000. This insider now owns 297,846 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -127.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MoneyLion Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 23.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0258, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.4587. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8767 in the near term. At $1.9633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4633. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3767.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 362.90 million, the company has a total of 230,763K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 171,110 K while annual income is -177,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 69,710 K while its latest quarter income was -6,000 K.

