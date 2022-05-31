Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) last year’s performance of -90.65% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.00, plunging -1.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.95 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Within the past 52 weeks, MULN’s price has moved between $0.52 and $15.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -536.60%.

The firm has a total of 44 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 760,875. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 750,000 shares at a rate of $1.01, taking the stock ownership to the 7,911,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $2.99, making the entire transaction worth $29,902. This insider now owns 8,611 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.33

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN], we can find that recorded value of 31.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 93.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 249.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8101, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.3251. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0141. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0621. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0941. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9341, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9021. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8541.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 325.87 million based on 332,443K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -36,460 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -32,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.