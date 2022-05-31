My Size Inc. (MYSZ) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.6934: Right on the Precipice

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) started the day on May 27, 2022, with a price increase of 5.89% at $0.25. During the day, the stock rose to $0.266 and sunk to $0.2325 before settling in for the price of $0.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYSZ posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$2.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2891, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6934.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 30 workers. It has generated 13,223 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,061,903. The stock had 2.58 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -8074.05 and Pretax Margin of -8030.53.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. My Size Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.75%, in contrast to 13.34% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 85,000 shares at the rate of 1.05, making the entire transaction reach 89,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,305,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for 1.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,390,000 in total.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8030.53 while generating a return on equity of -167.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

My Size Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.90%.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for My Size Inc. (MYSZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 45.75.

In the same vein, MYSZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85.

Technical Analysis of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.6 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.0362.

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. (MYSZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 150.54% that was higher than 104.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.