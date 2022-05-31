Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) performance over the last week is recorded 12.08%

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) stock priced at $0.52, up 11.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5685 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. TCRT’s price has ranged from $0.41 to $3.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -43.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.70%. With a float of $193.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.95 million.

The firm has a total of 41 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.80%.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 270.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alaunos Therapeutics Inc., TCRT], we can find that recorded value of 1.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s (TCRT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5629, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1447. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5909. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6239. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6794. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5024, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4469. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4139.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 108.36 million, the company has a total of 215,951K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 400 K while annual income is -78,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -11,790 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Pfizer Inc. (PFE) performance over the last week is recorded 2.74%

Sana Meer -
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $53.92, down -0.15% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

$9.07M in average volume shows that Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.35, soaring 11.34% from the previous...
Read more

Recent developments with Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.53 cents.

Shaun Noe -
May 27, 2022, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) trading session started at the price of $2.36, that was 3.38% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.