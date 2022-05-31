No matter how cynical the overall market is Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) performance over the last week is recorded 5.77%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.61, soaring 14.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.05 and dropped to $3.59 before settling in for the closing price of $3.53. Within the past 52 weeks, NU’s price has moved between $3.26 and $12.24.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.80%. With a float of $2.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.79 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6068 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.78, operating margin of -12.28, and the pretax margin is -12.28.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 8.21%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -11.91 while generating a return on equity of -6.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) saw its 5-day average volume 54.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 18.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 8.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.19 in the near term. At $4.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.37 billion based on 4,609,989K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,742 M and income totals 819,550 K. The company made 547,335 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -45,101 K in sales during its previous quarter.