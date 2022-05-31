Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) performance over the last week is recorded -23.12%

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) open the trading on May 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.21% to $1.33. During the day, the stock rose to $1.49 and sunk to $1.30 before settling in for the price of $1.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBFM posted a 52-week range of $1.22-$45.60.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 62.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -74.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.0362, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.6655.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.84, operating margin was -1068.24 and Pretax Margin of -5444.41.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.39%, in contrast to 8.90% institutional ownership.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -5444.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -74.50%.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 138.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 74.66.

In the same vein, SBFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.77.

Technical Analysis of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM)

[Sunshine Biopharma Inc., SBFM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.3333.

Raw Stochastic average of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.42% that was lower than 377.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

