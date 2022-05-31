No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) performance over the last week is recorded 23.91%

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $417.50, soaring 12.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $425.39 and dropped to $409.00 before settling in for the closing price of $377.96. Within the past 52 weeks, ULTA’s price has moved between $319.05 and $438.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 12.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 478.20%. With a float of $51.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.03, operating margin of +14.49, and the pretax margin is +15.01.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ulta Beauty Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 2,053,430. In this transaction GC and Corporate Secretary of this company sold 5,340 shares at a rate of $384.54, taking the stock ownership to the 5,955 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $410.61, making the entire transaction worth $20,530,335. This insider now owns 51,757 shares in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 1/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.58) by $0.83. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42 while generating a return on equity of 55.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 478.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.40% during the next five years compared to 22.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 18.00, a number that is poised to hit 4.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Looking closely at Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 20.27.

During the past 100 days, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s (ULTA) raw stochastic average was set at 87.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $394.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $383.75. However, in the short run, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $430.65. Second resistance stands at $436.21. The third major resistance level sits at $447.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $414.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $403.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $397.87.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.74 billion based on 52,227K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,631 M and income totals 985,840 K. The company made 2,729 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 289,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.