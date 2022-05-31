Nokia Oyj (NOK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 26,267 M

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.10, soaring 0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.15 and dropped to $5.07 before settling in for the closing price of $5.09. Within the past 52 weeks, NOK’s price has moved between $4.51 and $6.40.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -1.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 163.90%. With a float of $5.38 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.63 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 87927 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.93, operating margin of +10.79, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.24% during the next five years compared to 33.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Nokia Oyj (NOK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) saw its 5-day average volume 30.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 30.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 34.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.17 in the near term. At $5.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.01.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.35 billion based on 5,634,994K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,267 M and income totals 1,920 M. The company made 6,002 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 237,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.