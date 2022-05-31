Now that Houston American Energy Corp.’s volume has hit 6.77 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $3.18, up 16.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.90 and dropped to $3.16 before settling in for the closing price of $3.24. Over the past 52 weeks, HUSA has traded in a range of $1.07-$16.61.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 51.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.20%. With a float of $9.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2 workers is very important to gauge.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Houston American Energy Corp. is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 699,304. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 564,000 shares at a rate of $1.24, taking the stock ownership to the 250,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 406,000 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $566,573. This insider now owns 814,000 shares in total.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 23.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

The latest stats from [Houston American Energy Corp., HUSA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.92 million was inferior to 6.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) raw stochastic average was set at 17.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 341.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.35. The third major resistance level sits at $4.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.57.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.19 million has total of 9,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,330 K in contrast with the sum of -1,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 420 K and last quarter income was -170 K.