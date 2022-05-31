Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) is expecting -27.99% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $1.63, up 20.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.08 and dropped to $1.63 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Over the past 52 weeks, OTRK has traded in a range of $1.03-$41.65.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 64.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -71.20%. With a float of $11.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 231 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.90, operating margin of -22.62, and the pretax margin is -43.97.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Ontrak Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 19.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 36,513. In this transaction Chief Information Officer of this company bought 25,358 shares at a rate of $1.44, taking the stock ownership to the 51,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Information Officer bought 26,315 for $1.52, making the entire transaction worth $39,999. This insider now owns 26,315 shares in total.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.81 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.72) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -44.15 while generating a return on equity of -69.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ontrak Inc.’s (OTRK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ontrak Inc. (OTRK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.49 million, its volume of 0.42 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Ontrak Inc.’s (OTRK) raw stochastic average was set at 19.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 160.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7229, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.8471. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1300 in the near term. At $2.3300, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4300. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2300.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.41 million has total of 19,165K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 84,130 K in contrast with the sum of -37,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,260 K and last quarter income was -14,650 K.