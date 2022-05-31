Search
Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.79M

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 27, 2022, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) set off with pace as it heaved 1.40% to $1.45. During the day, the stock rose to $1.49 and sunk to $1.40 before settling in for the price of $1.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PRTY posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$11.06.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $160.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.8760, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.2378.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.38, operating margin was +4.46 and Pretax Margin of -0.04.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Party City Holdco Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 80.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 444,375 shares at the rate of 1.45, making the entire transaction reach 642,566 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,557,248. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 08, Company’s 10% Owner bought 470,000 for 3.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,627,939. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,001,623 in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.30 while generating a return on equity of -9.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07.

In the same vein, PRTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Party City Holdco Inc., PRTY]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.23 million was inferior to the volume of 4.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.2187.

Raw Stochastic average of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.92% that was lower than 183.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

