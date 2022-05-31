Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) last week performance was 38.10%

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) flaunted slowness of -10.57% at $2.03, as the Stock market unbolted on May 27, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $2.48 and sunk to $1.94 before settling in for the price of $2.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTTX posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$29.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.73.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Better Therapeutics Inc. industry. Better Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 15.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 1.97, making the entire transaction reach 4,921 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,250. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s bought 5,000 for 1.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,000 in total.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.38) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.00% and is forecasted to reach -3.98 in the upcoming year.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43.

In the same vein, BTTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Better Therapeutics Inc., BTTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.09 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 250.15% that was higher than 202.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.