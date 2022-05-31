Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) last week performance was -9.74%

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) started the day on May 27, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.52% at $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1763 and sunk to $0.17 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRQS posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$1.60.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $120.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2263, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4342.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 307 employees. It has generated 93,535 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -126,182. The stock had 20.24 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.67, operating margin was -149.14 and Pretax Margin of -133.39.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 81.37%, in contrast to 8.00% institutional ownership.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2018, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -134.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.70%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, BRQS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47.

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS), its last 5-days Average volume was 16.45 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 23.1 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.0267.

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.24% that was lower than 128.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.