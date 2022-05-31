Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $515.17K

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) flaunted slowness of -22.26% at $0.54, as the Stock market unbolted on May 27, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7847 and sunk to $0.54 before settling in for the price of $0.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QNGY posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$10.10.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6182, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.9268.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Quanergy Systems Inc. industry. Quanergy Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.80%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.28.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.53.

In the same vein, QNGY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Quanergy Systems Inc., QNGY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 0.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.1680.

Raw Stochastic average of Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.57% that was lower than 152.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.