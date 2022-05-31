Quotient Limited (QTNT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 17.25%

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) stock priced at $0.37, up 15.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.48 and dropped to $0.36 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. QTNT’s price has ranged from $0.27 to $4.53 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 18.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.50%. With a float of $76.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 426 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.72, operating margin of -190.20, and the pretax margin is -245.61.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 37,851. In this transaction Director of this company bought 28,894 shares at a rate of $1.31, taking the stock ownership to the 371,359 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Director bought 31,106 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $39,816. This insider now owns 342,465 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.44 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -250.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quotient Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

The latest stats from [Quotient Limited, QTNT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.95 million was superior to 0.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 6.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7336, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8446. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4714. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5357. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5914. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3514, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2957. The third support level lies at $0.2314 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.31 million, the company has a total of 102,599K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 43,380 K while annual income is -108,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,170 K while its latest quarter income was -44,820 K.