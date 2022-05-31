Recent developments with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.45 cents.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.51, plunging -3.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.56 and dropped to $14.21 before settling in for the closing price of $14.80. Within the past 52 weeks, PBR’s price has moved between $8.79 and $16.12.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 9.90% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 50.40%. With a float of $4.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45532 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.96, operating margin of +37.80, and the pretax margin is +31.62.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.11) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.43, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) saw its 5-day average volume 35.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 33.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 63.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.48 in the near term. At $14.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.99. The third support level lies at $13.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 92.72 billion based on 6,522,101K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 83,966 M and income totals 19,875 M. The company made 27,189 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,605 M in sales during its previous quarter.