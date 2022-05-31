Recent developments with Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.53 cents.

May 27, 2022, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) trading session started at the price of $2.36, that was 3.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.57 and dropped to $2.29 before settling in for the closing price of $2.37. A 52-week range for BBIG has been $1.94 – $12.49.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -9.40%. With a float of $177.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vinco Ventures Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 500,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 329,756 shares.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 50.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.25

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

The latest stats from [Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 17.6 million was inferior to 32.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 14.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.72. The third major resistance level sits at $2.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. The third support level lies at $2.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are 210,591K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 499.09 million. As of now, sales total 9,791 K while income totals -713,173 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,535 K while its last quarter net income were -372,948 K.