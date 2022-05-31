Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) average volume reaches $401.96K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) stock priced at $10.25, up 25.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.03 and dropped to $10.05 before settling in for the closing price of $8.61. RRGB’s price has ranged from $6.91 to $37.79 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -2.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 83.40%. With a float of $15.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22483 employees.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 225,700. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $22.57, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 for $21.75, making the entire transaction worth $108,750. This insider now owns 53,627 shares in total.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -41.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

Looking closely at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s (RRGB) raw stochastic average was set at 32.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.53. However, in the short run, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.18. Second resistance stands at $11.60. The third major resistance level sits at $12.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.22.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 135.92 million, the company has a total of 15,785K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,162 M while annual income is -50,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 283,380 K while its latest quarter income was -21,310 K.