Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -31.78% last month.

On May 27, 2022, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) opened at $3.75, higher 19.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.43 and dropped to $3.75 before settling in for the closing price of $3.68. Price fluctuations for RENT have ranged from $3.20 to $24.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.50% at the time writing. With a float of $57.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 958 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.38, operating margin of -60.01, and the pretax margin is -104.33.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rent the Runway Inc. is 5.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 63,603. In this transaction Chief Supply Chain Officer of this company sold 10,145 shares at a rate of $6.27, taking the stock ownership to the 558,191 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s President & COO sold 4,582 for $6.27, making the entire transaction worth $28,726. This insider now owns 575,505 shares in total.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2022, the company posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.7) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -104.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Looking closely at Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Rent the Runway Inc.’s (RENT) raw stochastic average was set at 24.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Rent the Runway Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.64. Second resistance stands at $4.87. The third major resistance level sits at $5.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.28.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) Key Stats

There are currently 63,930K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 235.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 203,300 K according to its annual income of -211,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 64,100 K and its income totaled -39,300 K.

