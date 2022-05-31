RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) latest performance of -0.75% is not what was on cards

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) open the trading on May 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.75% to $0.66. During the day, the stock rose to $0.71 and sunk to $0.5701 before settling in for the price of $0.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIBT posted a 52-week range of $0.27-$1.20.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 19.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5327, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5019.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 101 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.42, operating margin was -21.35 and Pretax Margin of -28.68.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. RiceBran Technologies’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.80%, in contrast to 23.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 1,267,000 shares at the rate of 0.72, making the entire transaction reach 911,987 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,543,161. Preceding that transaction, on May 23, Company’s 10% Owner sold 530,000 for 0.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 384,886. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,810,161 in total.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -28.75 while generating a return on equity of -42.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

RiceBran Technologies’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 40.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.05.

In the same vein, RIBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

[RiceBran Technologies, RIBT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.1063.

Raw Stochastic average of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 146.32% that was higher than 128.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.