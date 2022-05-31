Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) volume exceeds 16.67 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock priced at $9.35, up 11.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.42 and dropped to $9.275 before settling in for the closing price of $9.28. HOOD’s price has ranged from $7.71 to $85.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 80.80%. With a float of $610.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $867.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.31, operating margin of -199.77, and the pretax margin is -200.75.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 269,959. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 27,181 shares at a rate of $9.93, taking the stock ownership to the 257,316 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director sold 8,792 for $8.41, making the entire transaction worth $73,941. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.45 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -200.86 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Robinhood Markets Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Looking closely at Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), its last 5-days average volume was 13.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 22.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 27.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.64. However, in the short run, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.78. Second resistance stands at $11.17. The third major resistance level sits at $11.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.48.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.09 billion, the company has a total of 871,837K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,815 M while annual income is -3,686 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 299,000 K while its latest quarter income was -392,000 K.