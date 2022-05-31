SOFI (SoFi Technologies Inc.) climbed 5.74 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) kicked off on May 27, 2022, at the price of $7.29, up 5.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.68 and dropped to $7.19 before settling in for the closing price of $7.14. Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has traded in a range of $4.82-$24.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -149.50%. With a float of $722.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $852.85 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 249,027. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 37,056 shares at a rate of $6.72, taking the stock ownership to the 3,276,895 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 27,000 for $7.32, making the entire transaction worth $197,589. This insider now owns 3,239,839 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 59.99 million, its volume of 36.06 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 23.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.76 in the near term. At $7.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.78.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.54 billion has total of 828,592K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,088 M in contrast with the sum of -483,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 353,820 K and last quarter income was -110,360 K.