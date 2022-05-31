Sunrun Inc. (RUN) average volume reaches $7.05M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) on May 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.16, soaring 10.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.61 and dropped to $24.10 before settling in for the closing price of $23.89. Within the past 52 weeks, RUN’s price has moved between $16.80 and $60.60.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 68.80%. With a float of $201.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.68 million.

The firm has a total of 11383 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.34, operating margin of -40.08, and the pretax margin is -60.33.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sunrun Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 116,599. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,089 shares at a rate of $22.91, taking the stock ownership to the 231,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 650 for $28.76, making the entire transaction worth $18,694. This insider now owns 162,748 shares in total.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -4.93 while generating a return on equity of -1.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.82% during the next five years compared to -20.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sunrun Inc., RUN], we can find that recorded value of 5.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) raw stochastic average was set at 53.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.23. The third major resistance level sits at $29.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.31.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.02 billion based on 210,113K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,610 M and income totals -79,420 K. The company made 495,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -87,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.