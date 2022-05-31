Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 12.69 million

A new trading day began on May 27, 2022, with Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) stock priced at $44.21, up 16.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.41 and dropped to $43.37 before settling in for the closing price of $43.10. UPST’s price has ranged from $25.43 to $401.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.80%. With a float of $73.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.23 million.

The firm has a total of 1497 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upstart Holdings Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 47.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 302,417. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $40.32, taking the stock ownership to the 412,983 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Corporate Controller sold 283 for $36.15, making the entire transaction worth $10,231. This insider now owns 25,966 shares in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.61 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 24.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Upstart Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Upstart Holdings Inc., UPST], we can find that recorded value of 9.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.69.

During the past 100 days, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s (UPST) raw stochastic average was set at 18.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 398.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 197.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $173.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.41. The third major resistance level sits at $61.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.29.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.65 billion, the company has a total of 84,774K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 848,590 K while annual income is 135,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 310,140 K while its latest quarter income was 32,690 K.