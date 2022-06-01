12.61% volatility in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) last month: This is a red flag warning

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) kicked off on May 31, 2022, at the price of $5.23, down -27.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.30 and dropped to $3.90 before settling in for the closing price of $5.38. Over the past 52 weeks, PDSB has traded in a range of $3.47-$17.85.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.50%. With a float of $23.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.16 million.

In an organization with 22 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 17.20%, while institutional ownership is 20.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 1,800. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $9.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,075 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,900 for $8.99, making the entire transaction worth $26,060. This insider now owns 3,875 shares in total.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -37.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s (PDSB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.8 million. That was better than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s (PDSB) raw stochastic average was set at 10.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 185.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.81. However, in the short run, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.85. Second resistance stands at $5.77. The third major resistance level sits at $6.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.05.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 103.45 million has total of 28,451K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -16,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -8,470 K.