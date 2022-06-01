Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Uxin Limited (UXIN) as it 5-day change was 5.00%

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2022, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.19% to $0.42. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4695 and sunk to $0.42 before settling in for the price of $0.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UXIN posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$5.82.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $396.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $337.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $152.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7934, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6973.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Uxin Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.82%, in contrast to 45.10% institutional ownership.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uxin Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.50%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uxin Limited (UXIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77.

In the same vein, UXIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Uxin Limited, UXIN]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.15 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.0532.

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited (UXIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.19% that was lower than 119.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

