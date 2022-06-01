A look at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (CX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

May 31, 2022, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) trading session started at the price of $4.62, that was 2.19% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.71 and dropped to $4.431 before settling in for the closing price of $4.57. A 52-week range for CX has been $3.82 – $9.09.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -43.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 155.80%. With a float of $461.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.45 billion.

The firm has a total of 46876 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.81, operating margin of +11.92, and the pretax margin is +6.04.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks. The insider ownership of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is 60.00%, while institutional ownership is 32.10%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +5.24 while generating a return on equity of 8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 155.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.20% during the next five years compared to -42.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CX], we can find that recorded value of 8.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s (CX) raw stochastic average was set at 28.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.88. The third major resistance level sits at $5.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.22.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Key Stats

There are 1,470,843K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.88 billion. As of now, sales total 14,548 M while income totals 753,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,770 M while its last quarter net income were 207,810 K.