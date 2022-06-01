Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is -35.35% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) kicked off on May 31, 2022, at the price of $2.80, up 7.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.19 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.66. Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has traded in a range of $1.98-$50.80.

While this was happening, with a float of $41.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 579 employees.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 17.70%, while institutional ownership is 15.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 43,680. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 8,320,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 14,115 for $10.14, making the entire transaction worth $143,126. This insider now owns 8,963,551 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) saw its 5-day average volume 4.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 175.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 151.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.13 in the near term. At $3.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. The third support level lies at $2.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 703.61 million has total of 263,732K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 39,440 K in contrast with the sum of -183,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,530 K and last quarter income was -7,130 K.