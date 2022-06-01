Search
Can E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) hike of 2.11% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Company News

May 31, 2022, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) trading session started at the price of $0.35, that was 6.73% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.38 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. A 52-week range for EJH has been $0.33 – $43.77.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.90%. With a float of $11.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.58 million.

In an organization with 523 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.17, operating margin of +12.16, and the pretax margin is +13.52.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 65.16%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 13.20.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 3.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5741, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6676. However, in the short run, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3884. Second resistance stands at $0.3992. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4184. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3584, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3392. The third support level lies at $0.3284 if the price breaches the second support level.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

There are 42,508K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.59 million. As of now, sales total 74,530 K while income totals 6,410 K.

