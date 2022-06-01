Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) posted a 14.29% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on May 31, 2022, with Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) stock priced at $1.77, up 6.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.93 and dropped to $1.75 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. CENN’s price has ranged from $1.05 to $15.00 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -38.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.00%. With a float of $161.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.09 million.

In an organization with 260 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 57.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 8.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8395, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.4231. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9833. Second resistance stands at $2.0467. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6867. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6233.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 490.50 million, the company has a total of 261,256K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,580 K while annual income is -16,420 K.