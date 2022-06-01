Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) with a beta value of 2.16 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) on May 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.30, plunging -5.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.66 and dropped to $23.05 before settling in for the closing price of $24.57. Within the past 52 weeks, CLF’s price has moved between $15.81 and $34.04.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 67.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.90%. With a float of $517.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $521.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.88, operating margin of +20.36, and the pretax margin is +18.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Steel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 102,940. In this transaction EVP & President, CC Services of this company bought 4,600 shares at a rate of $22.38, taking the stock ownership to the 294,735 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 29, when Company’s EVP, CFO bought 4,000 for $26.32, making the entire transaction worth $105,260. This insider now owns 143,285 shares in total.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.4) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 72.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.43% during the next five years compared to 61.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 22.08 million, its volume of 23.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s (CLF) raw stochastic average was set at 40.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.21 in the near term. At $25.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.61 billion based on 524,737K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,444 M and income totals 2,988 M. The company made 5,955 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 801,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.